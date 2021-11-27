Taking a closer look at Georgia Tech’s loss to No. 1 Georgia

Stuck with poor field position and unable to gain any traction, Tech did not advance the ball into Georgia territory until its fifth possession of the game. By that point, Georgia had scored on each of its four possessions and led 24-0. The Jackets penetrated UGA’s side of the field on two more possessions, but obviously did not score.

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

Key quote

“Seeing all the red in the stadium on Senior Day, my last game being here, just truthfully, it doesn’t feel great. Looking back to everything that we’ve been through, and the seniors and every guy that’s been here, that’s one of those things that I get that comes with it, though.” – Tech cornerback Tre Swilling

Key player

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers caught only three passes, but turned them into 100 yards and two touchdowns. He made arguably the most memorable play of the game, catching a pass about nine yards downfield on a second-and-10 play and sprinting through a trio of converging Tech defenders on his way to a 77-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter.

Caption Georgia outside linebacker Robert Beal Jr. sacks Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates on a 4th down attempt during the fourth quarter as Georgia shuts out the Yellow Jackets 45-0 in a NCAA college football game on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Atlanta. “Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com”` Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

What we learned

While it could have been reasonably assumed beforehand, Saturday’s result confirmed the chasm between Tech and the juggernaut Bulldogs. The Jackets’ thin offensive line compromised their ability to function on offense, but Tech couldn’t score against the Bulldogs backups, either. When Tech was on defense, Georgia’s efficiency was such that it ran 51 plays over 10 possessions and got to third down only five times – its fewest amount of third-down plays in a game since the 2015 season.

What’s next

Tech’s season is complete. Collins is expected to make changes as early as Sunday to a coaching staff that has stayed intact through his first three seasons.