Georgia Tech ends season with shutout loss to Georgia

Compared with recent games this season, the Jackets didn’t appear to make as many mistakes, but it mattered little. Georgia’s dominant defense was no match for a Tech offense that sent out a patchwork offensive line, also was without quarterback Jeff Sims (injury) and lost star running back Jahmyr Gibbs midway through the first half. Moreover, Tech’s wide receiver group was plagued with flu-like symptoms.

The Jackets finished with a season-low 171 yards of offense and managed one play longer than 15 yards, a 40-yard completion in the third quarter from quarterback Jordan Yates to tight end Dylan Leonard. Against a swift, hard-hitting and disciplined defense, the Jackets rarely had space to break free.

In nine drives, Tech reached Georgia territory three times, punting once and turning it over on downs twice. The Jackets broke from their norm by huddling and using most of the play clock in an effort to shorten the game.

Georgia 45, Georgia Tech 0

On defense, the Jackets were not as compromised as they had been in recent weeks. But they still permitted Georgia to score on touchdown plays of 77 and 59 yards, the former a reception by tight end Brock Bowers in the second quarter and the latter a run by running back Kenny McIntosh in the third quarter.

Georgia gained 463 yards, scoring seven times on its first nine possessions, including six touchdowns.