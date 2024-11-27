Breaking: An emotional T.D. Jakes thanks all those who prayed for him
South Carolina safety flips from West Virginia to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key reacts as he leaves the field after Georgia Tech beat North Carolina State during an NCAA college football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Thursday, November 21, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 30-29 over North Carolina State. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Georgia Tech continued to add to its 2025 recruiting class Wednesday when it flipped yet another prospect.

Elgin Sessions, formerly committed to West Virginia, announced via social media his intentions to play for Tech next season. Sessions (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite and reportedly has more than 15 scholarship offers.

At Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina, Sessions has 31 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 10 passes defended for the Silver Foxes (10-0) who host River Bluff on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Sessions, who committed to West Virginia in June, was part of a Dutch Fork team that won the Class 5A state title in 2023, when he totaled 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions.

Sessions, who also plays basketball and runs track, is the 24th member of Tech’s 2024 recruiting class, which is ranked 18th nationally and second in the ACC.

Sessions joins quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Oklahoma), offensive lineman Damola Ajidahun (Duluth), Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tennessee), Xavier Canales (Douglass), Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, South Carolina) and Josh Petty (Fellowship Christian School), defensive backs Harris, Jayden Barr (Eastside), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian) and Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), defensive linemen Blake Belin (New York), Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), Andre Fuller (Grayson), Christian Garrett (Prince Avenue Christian) and Derry Norris (Port Orange, Florida), wide receivers Jordan Allen (Buford), Jamauri Brice (Cartersville) and Cal Faulkner (Lumpkin County), running backs Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tennessee) and JP Powell (Miller County) and tight ends Kevin Roche (Darien, Connecticut) and Connor Roush (Wesleyan).

