South Carolina safety flips from West Virginia to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech continued to add to its 2025 recruiting class Wednesday when it flipped yet another prospect.

Elgin Sessions, formerly committed to West Virginia, announced via social media his intentions to play for Tech next season. Sessions (5-foot-11, 175 pounds) is considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite and reportedly has more than 15 scholarship offers.

At Dutch Fork High School in Irmo, South Carolina, Sessions has 31 tackles (one for a loss), two interceptions, a fumble recovery and 10 passes defended for the Silver Foxes (10-0) who host River Bluff on Friday in the second round of the state playoffs. Sessions, who committed to West Virginia in June, was part of a Dutch Fork team that won the Class 5A state title in 2023, when he totaled 39 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two interceptions.