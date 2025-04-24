Georgia Tech deepened its offensive line Wednesday with a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal.

Malachi Carney, a 6-foot-4, 312-pound junior intends to transfer to Tech, according to multiple reports. Carney spent the past three seasons at South Alabama.

A graduate of Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, Carney was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2022. South Alabama reportedly was his only FBS scholarship offer.