Georgia Tech deepened its offensive line Wednesday with a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal.
Malachi Carney, a 6-foot-4, 312-pound junior intends to transfer to Tech, according to multiple reports. Carney spent the past three seasons at South Alabama.
A graduate of Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Alabama, Carney was considered a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, in the class of 2022. South Alabama reportedly was his only FBS scholarship offer.
Carney redshirted in 2022, then totaled 1,172 offensive snaps over the next two seasons. He had South Alabama’s fourth-best pass-blocking grade among Jaguars with at least 800 plays, according to Pro Football Focus.
Carney is the third player this month to announce his intentions to join the Yellow Jackets, joining cornerbacks Savion Riley (Colorado) and Jon Mitchell (Penn State).
