Slight changes to Georgia Tech’s ‘Above the Line’ chart vs. Clemson

With defensive end Sylvain Yondjouen out for the season with an injury, freshman Kyle Kennard was elevated into the chart for the first time this season. Notable in his absence is end Curtis Ryans, who returned to action against Louisville on Friday after a two-game absence, but is not on the list this week.

At defensive tackle, Jahaziel Lee, who was on the chart for the first four games and has appeared in all four games this season, is not on the chart. However, Justice Dingle, who was on the chart for the first two games of the season at defensive end, but was not on it for the next two, has reappeared at defensive tackle.