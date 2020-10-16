X

Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech football players celebrate their victory at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium on Friday, October 9, 2020. Georgia Tech won 46-27 over Louisville. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

By David Wellham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The momentum from Georgia Tech’s impressive victory against Louisville a week ago is about to hit a brick wall. Next up for the Yellow Jackets is No. 1 Clemson.

Tech’s 46-27 victory against the Cardinals should provide a big boost in confidence for the Jackets entering this game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game also should provide another opportunity to get a read on where coach Geoff Collins stands in leading Tech’s improvement from its 3-9 record of last season. The Jackets have two wins already this season.

Stopping Clemson has been a tough task for most everyone the Tigers have played in recent years. Here are some tidbits provided by Clemson:

-The Tigers have never lost a regular-season game when ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll.

-The Tigers have won 48 consecutive games played on a Saturday.

-The Tigers have won 36 consecutive non-bowl games.

-The Tigers have won 33 consecutive regular-season games.

-The Tigers have won 25 consecutive ACC games.

The Jackets can take aim at those targets Saturday afternoon.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Oct. 17

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 2-2, 2-1 ACC, No. 1 Clemson 4-0, 3-0

Television: ABC will televise the game, which will be televised on Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta market. Bob Wischusen will handle play-by-play, with Dan Orlovsky as the analyst and Marty Smith as the sideline reporter.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech IMG Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on either The Fan 680/93.7 or Xtra 1230/106.3, depending upon the Braves schedule for Saturday. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 134/194.

Online: WatchESPN.com

