Georgia Tech-Clemson: TV, online, radio information

Tech’s 46-27 victory against the Cardinals should provide a big boost in confidence for the Jackets entering this game at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The game also should provide another opportunity to get a read on where coach Geoff Collins stands in leading Tech’s improvement from its 3-9 record of last season. The Jackets have two wins already this season.

Stopping Clemson has been a tough task for most everyone the Tigers have played in recent years. Here are some tidbits provided by Clemson: