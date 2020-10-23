Slight changes to ‘Above the Line’ chart for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech’s “Above the Line” chart for Saturday’s game at Boston College, released Thursday, included a few slight changes from the chart that was released prior to the Clemson game last week.
At defensive end, Curtis Ryans and Antwan Owens were added, while freshman Kyle Kennard was removed. While he has played the past three games after missing the second, Ryans had not been on the chart for the previous three games. Owens made his season debut against Clemson after a season-ending injury in the Pittsburgh game last year.
At kickoff returner, Juanyeh Thomas and Tobias Oliver were taken off the list and Dontae Smith was added. Smith has returned kickoffs for the past two games. At punt returner, freshman Nate McCollum has been added to the chart in place off Josh Blancato. McCollum fielded three punts against Clemson. Coach Geoff Collins hailed his progress and the work he had put in at practice to improve as a returner.
“He’s moving his way up on the depth chart on some of the other special-teams units, as well,” Collins said.
Running back Jordan Mason, who has a foot injury, continued to not be listed, although offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said this week that “hopefully we get Jordan back soon.”