Slight changes to ‘Above the Line’ chart for Georgia Tech

At defensive end, Curtis Ryans and Antwan Owens were added, while freshman Kyle Kennard was removed. While he has played the past three games after missing the second, Ryans had not been on the chart for the previous three games. Owens made his season debut against Clemson after a season-ending injury in the Pittsburgh game last year.

At kickoff returner, Juanyeh Thomas and Tobias Oliver were taken off the list and Dontae Smith was added. Smith has returned kickoffs for the past two games. At punt returner, freshman Nate McCollum has been added to the chart in place off Josh Blancato. McCollum fielded three punts against Clemson. Coach Geoff Collins hailed his progress and the work he had put in at practice to improve as a returner.