Georgia Tech-Boston College: TV, online, radio information

Boston College seemingly offers Tech a great opportunity to overcome the shocking embarrassment of its blowout loss to No. 1 Clemson a week ago. The Yellow Jackets need to take advantage of the opportunity, considering that three ranked teams remain on Tech’s schedule, plus a fourth team that was ranked for several weeks earlier this season.

No. 3 Notre Dame is a week away for the Jackets, but their thoughts now are on their fall trip to New England and the chance to recover from their historic loss.