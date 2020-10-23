Georgia Tech-Boston College: TV, online, radio information

If ever there was a team needing to put the past in the past and move forward, this Georgia Tech team is it.
Boston College seemingly offers Tech a great opportunity to overcome the shocking embarrassment of its blowout loss to No. 1 Clemson a week ago. The Yellow Jackets need to take advantage of the opportunity, considering that three ranked teams remain on Tech’s schedule, plus a fourth team that was ranked for several weeks earlier this season.
No. 3 Notre Dame is a week away for the Jackets, but their thoughts now are on their fall trip to New England and the chance to recover from their historic loss.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Oct. 24
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Records: Georgia Tech 2-3, 2-2 ACC, Boston College 3-2, 2-2.
Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Kelsey Riggs as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 111 (Boston College broadcast)/194 (Tech broadcast).
Online: WatchESPN.com