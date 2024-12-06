Second Georgia Tech offensive lineman intends to transfer

A second offensive lineman on the Georgia Tech roster announced his intention to transfer.
Jordan Brown announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday that he will be leaving the Yellow Jackets. Brown is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior who played 209 offensive snaps this season, but had not appeared in a game since Tech lost at Louisville on Sept. 21.
Brown transferred to Tech from Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season and did not play that year for Tech. He began this season splitting time at left tackle with Corey Robinson, who also announced his intention to transfer, and his best game came Aug. 31 against Georgia State, when he had a pass blocking grade of 82.9, according to Pro Football Focus.
Originally from California, Brown played two seasons at Charlotte where he appeared in seven games.
Brown joins Robinson, quarterback Zach Pyron, wide receivers Leo Blackburn and Christian Leary, defensive lineman Horace Lockett and running back Evan Dickens as Jackets planning to transfer this offseason.
