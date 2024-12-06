Breaking: New Athens pro hockey team Rock Lobsters forced to cancel tonight's home-opener
Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Second Georgia Tech offensive lineman intends to transfer

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes, center, leaps over the line past the block of left tackle Jordan Brown (71) to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech running back Jamal Haynes, center, leaps over the line past the block of left tackle Jordan Brown (71) to score during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Louisville, Ky., Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
By
7 minutes ago

A second offensive lineman on the Georgia Tech roster announced his intention to transfer.

Jordan Brown announced on X, formerly Twitter, on Friday that he will be leaving the Yellow Jackets. Brown is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound junior who played 209 offensive snaps this season, but had not appeared in a game since Tech lost at Louisville on Sept. 21.

Brown transferred to Tech from Charlotte ahead of the 2023 season and did not play that year for Tech. He began this season splitting time at left tackle with Corey Robinson, who also announced his intention to transfer, and his best game came Aug. 31 against Georgia State, when he had a pass blocking grade of 82.9, according to Pro Football Focus.

Originally from California, Brown played two seasons at Charlotte where he appeared in seven games.

Brown joins Robinson, quarterback Zach Pyron, wide receivers Leo Blackburn and Christian Leary, defensive lineman Horace Lockett and running back Evan Dickens as Jackets planning to transfer this offseason.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech’s starting left tackle to depart
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech defensive lineman plans to transfer
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech football Early Signing Day live updates: Who has signed with the Jackets?
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Future Yellow Jackets: A weekly look at Georgia Tech football commitments
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech approves extended contracts for football coach Brent Key, AD J Batt1h ago
Georgia Tech opens ACC play with trip to No. 20 North Carolina
Georgia Tech tops Tennessee for NCAA Volleyball Tournament win
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota