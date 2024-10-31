Ricky Brumfield’s agent on departure from Georgia Tech staff: ‘Time for a change!’

Brumfield has not responded to the AJC’s requests for further comment, but his agent Tyler Endebrock responded to the AJC in an email about Brumfield’s departure.

“Ricky needed to take a step back for personal reasons and to be with his family,” Endebrock wrote. “This industry takes a toll on people — especially coaches — in more ways than one. He’s healthy and in great spirits, just was time for a change!”

Key, speaking Thursday for the first time since Brumfield’s official departure, still had little to say about Brumfield leaving the Tech program.

“Just he’s no longer with the team,” Key said. “Wish him the best, but he’s no longer with the team.”

Brumfield reportedly received a contract extension in September. The AJC requested the contract, but Georgia law dictates that Tech has 90 days to provide the document.

Brumfield is the second assistant coach to leave the program during the season in Key’s tenure. In 2022, when Key was the interim coach, running backs coach Mike Daniels resigned in October.

During the 2023 season, defensive coordinator Andrew Thacker was reassigned to the position of safeties coach. Later that season, both he and Travares Tillman, the team’s defensive backs coach at the time, were moved to off-field roles and were deemed special assistants to the head coach. Neither returned for the 2024 season.

“That’s not something you want to do at all, guys, by any means,” Key said about midseason staffing changes. “That’s what kind of yanked me up a little bit was that sometimes things are out of your control. But (Brumfield’s) no longer with the team, wish him the best.”

Senior advisor to the head coach Tim Salem will assume the role of coordinating Tech’s special teams for the remainder of this season. A college coach for nearly 40 years, Salem had coached tight ends for nine years at Pittsburgh before coming to Atlanta.

Salem also has been at Purdue, Ohio State and Central Florida where he and Key worked together from 2004-11.

The Yellow Jackets (5-4, 3-3 ACC) had their best special-teams performance of the season, according to Pro Football Focus, in the 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech.

“Tim’s a guy that’s been around a long time, coached a lot of football, coached a lot of special teams, lot of really good special teams,” Key said. “I expect us to improve in that facet.”

Tech has the weekend off and will host No. 5 Miami (8-0, 4-0 ACC) on Nov. 9. A kickoff time has yet to be announced.