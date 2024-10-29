Georgia Tech names Salem to coach special teams following associate head coach Brumfield's exit

The Yellow Jackets' special teams problems were glaring in a 31-13 loss to Notre Dame on Oct. 19. Notre Dame blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt by Aidan Birr, and Georgia Tech had another attempt fail due to a dropped snap. The Yellow Jackets also gave up a 27-yard gain on a fake punt by Notre Dame.

“Special teams for three weeks now have not been up to expectations,” Key said after the game.

When responding to a question last week that suggested special teams was “kind of” a problem, Key said, “There’s no kind of," and added: "there has been nothing special.”

Key also said the special teams play has been “unacceptable” and said he would “make the adjustments necessary. ... And that’s the decisions I have to make and I’ve made.”

Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is off this week and hosts No. 5 Miami on Nov. 9.

