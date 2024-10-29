Georgia News
Georgia Tech names Salem to coach special teams following associate head coach Brumfield's exit

Georgia Tech associate head coach for special teams Ricky Brumfield, who did not accompany the team to Saturday’s 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech, is no longer with the program
By CHARLES ODUM – Associated Press
1 hour ago

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Tech associate head coach for special teams Ricky Brumfield, who did not accompany the team to Saturday's 21-6 loss at Virginia Tech, is no longer with the program.

In a two-sentence statement released on Tuesday, Georgia Tech announced Tim Salem, a senior advisor to coach Brent Key, will assume the role of special teams coach. Georgia Tech did not disclose why Brumfield has been replaced.

Key has been critical of special teams woes as the Yellow Jackets have lost two straight games. Key did not disclose following Saturday's game why Brumfield was not with the team.

The Yellow Jackets' special teams problems were glaring in a 31-13 loss to Notre Dame on Oct. 19. Notre Dame blocked a 35-yard field goal attempt by Aidan Birr, and Georgia Tech had another attempt fail due to a dropped snap. The Yellow Jackets also gave up a 27-yard gain on a fake punt by Notre Dame.

“Special teams for three weeks now have not been up to expectations,” Key said after the game.

When responding to a question last week that suggested special teams was “kind of” a problem, Key said, “There’s no kind of," and added: "there has been nothing special.”

Key also said the special teams play has been “unacceptable” and said he would “make the adjustments necessary. ... And that’s the decisions I have to make and I’ve made.”

Georgia Tech (5-4, 3-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) is off this week and hosts No. 5 Miami on Nov. 9.

___

