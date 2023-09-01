Reports: ACC to add Stanford, Cal and SMU

The ACC will add California, Stanford and Southern Methodist, according to multiple reports published Friday morning. Those three schools are expected to join the league as full members in 2024.

Cal, Stanford and SMU will give the ACC 18 teams and 17 football-playing members. Notre Dame, a conference member in all its other sports, remains a football independent.

Friday’s news has been rumored for much of the summer and comes after the Big Ten announced the additions of Oregon and Washington and the Big XII added Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah.

“I’ll just say that nationally, realignment or conference expansion, those decisions are made by the campus CEOs. But certainly, it’s always our role to be abreast of national issues and things going on,” Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt told 680 The Fan in July. “The ACC is really, really strong, and I have incredible faith in (ACC commissioner) Jim Phillips, his leadership, his ability to stay focused on always what’s best for the long-term health of the ACC. I’d say we’re in a really, really strong position because of his leadership across the board.”

Tech joined the ACC in 1979 and is now one of the conference’s oldest members along with Clemson, Duke, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Virginia and Wake Forest. Louisville was the last school to join the league in 2014.

According to reports, presidents of ACC universities met Friday and officially voted in favor in the addition the trip of schools. At least 12 of the league’s 15 presidents voted in favor of the expansion proposal, a proposal which includes a new financial model with increased revenue for all members.

Cal, located in Berkeley, Calif., joined the Pac-12 in 1915 while Stanford, located in Stanford, Calif., has been a Pac-12 member since 1918. Both schools are more than 2,400 miles from Tech’s campus.

SMU joined the AAC in 2013 and had previously been a member of the Southwest and Western Athletic conferences. The Dallas-area school is nearly 800 miles from Atlanta.

“It’s exciting times for the conference. It’s exciting that they are looking to do those things,” Tech football coach Brent Key said Tuesday. “I got faith in the commissioner. I got faith in the conference. Been a part of this conference since 1996 and that’s why I love this conference. The ACC’s such a great mix of athletics and academics.

It’s an exciting brand of football right now in the league and if they make the decision to move forward with that, we’d all be behind and excited for the future.”