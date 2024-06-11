Report: Georgia Tech to match up with Northwestern in Wisconsin

Georgia Tech will face Northwestern in a neutral-site game, according to a report Tuesday from The Bracketeer website.
The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will meet Dec. 15 in Milwaukee at FiServ Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette men’s basketball team.
Tech is 2-3 against Northwestern, having last met the Wildcats in November 2018 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern won that matchup 67-61 in Evanston, Illinois. The Jackets’ last win in the series was in 2017 at home, and the two programs first met in 2010.
The Jackets also have some history in Milwaukee, playing there in the first and second rounds of the 1992 NCAA Tournament where it defeated Houston and Southern California, respectively. In 2004, en route to the national championship game, Tech beat Northern Iowa and then Boston College in the NCAA Tournament.
The 2010 tourney saw Tech travel to Milwaukee, where it defeated Oklahoma State in the first round before losing to Ohio State.
Tech also played in the 1963 Milwaukee Classic, where it beat Marquette and lost to Wisconsin.
Northwestern will be part of a Tech nonconference schedule that includes Georgia, Cincinnati and an SEC opponent as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.
About the Author
Credit: AP