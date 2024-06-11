Report: Georgia Tech to match up with Northwestern in Wisconsin

Georgia Tech will face Northwestern in a neutral-site game, according to a report Tuesday from The Bracketeer website.

The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will meet Dec. 15 in Milwaukee at FiServ Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette men’s basketball team.

Tech is 2-3 against Northwestern, having last met the Wildcats in November 2018 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern won that matchup 67-61 in Evanston, Illinois. The Jackets’ last win in the series was in 2017 at home, and the two programs first met in 2010.