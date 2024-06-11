Georgia Tech

Report: Georgia Tech to match up with Northwestern in Wisconsin

Georgia Tech guard Brandon Alston battles to the basket against Northwestern forward Vic Law on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/AJC file

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Credit: ccompton@ajc.com

Georgia Tech guard Brandon Alston battles to the basket against Northwestern forward Vic Law on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton/AJC file
By
18 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will face Northwestern in a neutral-site game, according to a report Tuesday from The Bracketeer website.

The Yellow Jackets and Wildcats will meet Dec. 15 in Milwaukee at FiServ Forum, home of the Milwaukee Bucks and Marquette men’s basketball team.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech is 2-3 against Northwestern, having last met the Wildcats in November 2018 as part of the ACC-Big Ten Challenge. Northwestern won that matchup 67-61 in Evanston, Illinois. The Jackets’ last win in the series was in 2017 at home, and the two programs first met in 2010.

The Jackets also have some history in Milwaukee, playing there in the first and second rounds of the 1992 NCAA Tournament where it defeated Houston and Southern California, respectively. In 2004, en route to the national championship game, Tech beat Northern Iowa and then Boston College in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2010 tourney saw Tech travel to Milwaukee, where it defeated Oklahoma State in the first round before losing to Ohio State.

Tech also played in the 1963 Milwaukee Classic, where it beat Marquette and lost to Wisconsin.

Northwestern will be part of a Tech nonconference schedule that includes Georgia, Cincinnati and an SEC opponent as part of the ACC-SEC Challenge.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AJC Staff

Shooting at Peachtree Center in downtown started as fight, officials say1m ago

Illegal firing in South Fulton, lawsuit claims
1h ago

Credit: AP

AJC VISITS BORDER
Uncertainty grips U.S.-Mexico border in early days of Biden executive order

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
55m ago

Credit: AP

President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, is convicted of all 3 felonies in federal gun...
55m ago

Credit: Tyson Horne

COMPLETE COVERAGE: 50 Years of Atlanta Hip-Hop
The Latest

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech’s Hiroshi Tai, NCAA champion, readies for U.S. Open
Georgia Tech legend Homer Rice dies at age 97
Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

Georgia Tech, ACC officials react to death of Homer Rice, longtime athletic director
With Cross Keys change, 13 high schools have Indians as mascot
Georgia Bulldogs contemplate life without Charlie Condon