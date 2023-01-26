Exclusive
Georgia voters want marijuana legalized, AJC poll shows
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Report: Former Tech assistant Larry Knight to be hired at Toledo

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
14 minutes ago

Former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight, who was dismissed Jan. 4, is expected to be hired by Toledo, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Knight had coached defensive tackles and then defensive ends for the Yellow Jackets for the past four seasons. Working with defensive ends in the 2022 season, he helped develop Keion White into an All-ACC selection and potential first-round NFL draft choice. Also, ends Kyle Kennard and Sylvain Yondjouen both set career highs for tackles and tackles for loss.

ExploreCreativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech

He and defensive tackles coach David Turner were let go earlier this month, making way for coach Brent Key to bring back Jackets great Marco Coleman from Michigan State to coach the defensive line.

Turner has been hired at Mississippi State to coach the defensive line. It is the third time that Turner has coached at the SEC school. Of the other two Tech assistant coaches who were dismissed at the end of the season after Key’s hire, wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been hired at UNLV for the same position. Former offensive coordinator Chip Long has yet to be hired.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Family of Devin Willock: ‘He will always be loved and never forgotten’21h ago

Credit: AP

ESPN’s Mel Kiper tabs Georgia Tech’s Keion White as first-round pick
19h ago

Credit: 247 Sports and USA Basketball

4 Georgia players selected for McDonald’s All-Star basketball games
22h ago

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Jackson Conway more mature, more determined
13h ago

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Jackson Conway more mature, more determined
13h ago

Credit: AP file photo

Creativity, determination lead Buster Faulkner to Georgia Tech
The Latest

Credit: AP

ESPN’s Mel Kiper tabs Georgia Tech’s Keion White as first-round pick
19h ago
Georgia Tech struggles from 3 again in loss to No. 24 Clemson
Georgia Tech adds LB Austin Dean through portal; Zamari Walton commits
Featured

Credit: robert.andres@ajc.com

From 2022: How Geoff Duncan kept his power, even after bucking Donald Trump
UGA investigating events surrounding fatal crash
Atlanta Classics: Blue-domed Polaris restaurant continues spinning atop ‘hotel of hope’
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top