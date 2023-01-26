Report: Former Tech assistant Larry Knight to be hired at Toledo

Former Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight, who was dismissed Jan. 4, is expected to be hired by Toledo, according to a report Wednesday from ESPN’s Pete Thamel.
Knight had coached defensive tackles and then defensive ends for the Yellow Jackets for the past four seasons. Working with defensive ends in the 2022 season, he helped develop Keion White into an All-ACC selection and potential first-round NFL draft choice. Also, ends Kyle Kennard and Sylvain Yondjouen both set career highs for tackles and tackles for loss.
He and defensive tackles coach David Turner were let go earlier this month, making way for coach Brent Key to bring back Jackets great Marco Coleman from Michigan State to coach the defensive line.
Turner has been hired at Mississippi State to coach the defensive line. It is the third time that Turner has coached at the SEC school. Of the other two Tech assistant coaches who were dismissed at the end of the season after Key’s hire, wide receivers coach Del Alexander has been hired at UNLV for the same position. Former offensive coordinator Chip Long has yet to be hired.
