Report: Former Tech assistant Larry Knight to be hired at Toledo

Knight had coached defensive tackles and then defensive ends for the Yellow Jackets for the past four seasons. Working with defensive ends in the 2022 season, he helped develop Keion White into an All-ACC selection and potential first-round NFL draft choice. Also, ends Kyle Kennard and Sylvain Yondjouen both set career highs for tackles and tackles for loss.

He and defensive tackles coach David Turner were let go earlier this month, making way for coach Brent Key to bring back Jackets great Marco Coleman from Michigan State to coach the defensive line.