Pressley Harvin named first-team All-American

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin launches a kick against Central Florida at Bobby Dodd Stadium Sept. 19, 2020.
Credit: Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics

Georgia Tech | 16 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgia Tech punter Pressley Harvin was named to the first team of the AP All-America team Monday, becoming the first Yellow Jackets players to earn that distinction from the AP since defensive end Derrick Morgan in 2009.

Harvin added to a growing list of honors, including first-team All-ACC, first-team All-America by ESPN and the Athletic and finalist for the Ray Guy Award as the nation’s top punter. Harvin is first in FBS in punting at 48.0 yards per punt, setting an ACC record and breaking the school record set by Rodney Williams in 1997 (45.6 yards). Tech is second in net punting nationally at 44.6 yards per punt.

The winner of the Ray Guy Award will be named Jan. 7.

