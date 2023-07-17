Point guard Amaree Abram brings toughness to Yellow Jackets

When former Mississippi coach Kermit Davis was on the recruiting trail, he saw Amaree Abram and knew Abram would be a great fit in Davis’ program.

“I loved his toughness,” Davis told the AJC. “He had point guard skills, he could play off the ball, too, because he can really shoot it. I just loved his competitive spirit.

“He’s a real quiet person, but he’s a great young guy. I just think his best basketball is ahead of him.”

And that could be a great thing for Georgia Tech basketball fans as Abram, who played for Davis last season at Ole Miss, will play this upcoming season in Atlanta for new coach Damon Stoudamire. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game fpr the Rebels last season.

Originally committed to Texas A&M, Abram was a four-star prep prospect while finishing his high school career at Southern California Academy. The left-handed point guard is originally from Port Arthur, Texas.

After averaging 16 points and seven assists during his senior season at Southern California Academy, a season which included a 38-point game, Abram looked like he may be the go-to scoring option for Ole Miss when he scored 20.7 points per game in three matchups at the ESPN Invitational in Orlando, Fla. But, Davis said, there was a learning curve for Abram, especially given that the freshman didn’t turn 18 until arriving on campus.

“Like a lot of freshmen, he had to grow in to trying to become a better defender. But I think all those type of things are really important to him,” Davis said. “He’s an exceptional shooter, he’s got great size, great length, really good feel for basketball. I think he has great days ahead of him. He can really score it.

“I think Georgia Tech is really going to enjoy watching him play.”

Abram, who participated at the 2023 USA U19 men’s national team training camp this summer, is one of nine newcomers on the Tech roster this season joining transfers Ebenezer Dowuona, Tafara Gapare, Carter Murphy, Kowacie Reeves, Jalen Forrest and Tyzhaun Claude and freshmen Baye Ndongo and Ibrahima Sacko.