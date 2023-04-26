Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire continues to build his roster, adding former Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. As a freshman, Abram started 22 games for the Rebels and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.
From Port Arthur, Texas, Abram went into the transfer portal following a coaching change at Ole Miss. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Abram was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was rated the No. 109 player in the 2022 class (247Sports Composite). He is a left-handed point guard, as was his new coach during his playing days.
Abram is the fifth player to commit to Tech and Stoudamire out of the transfer portal and the third this week. The Yellow Jackets roster for next season now stands at nine scholarship players, with guard Miles Kelly, who has entered the NBA draft process but could still return, possibly being a 10th.
In comments to ESPN, Abram placed value on Stoudamire’s experience playing and coaching in the NBA, as have other new additions.
“His coaching and playing experience had a huge impact on my decision,” Abram told ESPN. “Being a point guard in the NBA for 13 years, he also knows what it’s like to be in the shoes that I one day hope to fill.”
Earlier incoming transfers were Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-8 forward from Western Carolina, Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 forward from N.C. State, Tafara Gapare, 6-9 forward from Massachusetts and Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard from Florida and Westside High in Macon.
Tech has lost six players who transferred: center Rodney Howard, forwards Freds Pauls Bagatskis, Cyril Martynov and Jordan Meka, guards Tristan Maxwell and Deivon Smith.
