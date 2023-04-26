Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

From Port Arthur, Texas, Abram went into the transfer portal following a coaching change at Ole Miss. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Abram was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was rated the No. 109 player in the 2022 class (247Sports Composite). He is a left-handed point guard, as was his new coach during his playing days.

Abram is the fifth player to commit to Tech and Stoudamire out of the transfer portal and the third this week. The Yellow Jackets roster for next season now stands at nine scholarship players, with guard Miles Kelly, who has entered the NBA draft process but could still return, possibly being a 10th.