X

Georgia Tech lands Ole Miss transfer Amaree Abram

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
5 minutes ago

Georgia Tech coach Damon Stoudamire continues to build his roster, adding former Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram on Wednesday, according to multiple reports. As a freshman, Abram started 22 games for the Rebels and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

From Port Arthur, Texas, Abram went into the transfer portal following a coaching change at Ole Miss. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 190 pounds, Abram was a four-star prospect coming out of high school and was rated the No. 109 player in the 2022 class (247Sports Composite). He is a left-handed point guard, as was his new coach during his playing days.

Abram is the fifth player to commit to Tech and Stoudamire out of the transfer portal and the third this week. The Yellow Jackets roster for next season now stands at nine scholarship players, with guard Miles Kelly, who has entered the NBA draft process but could still return, possibly being a 10th.

In comments to ESPN, Abram placed value on Stoudamire’s experience playing and coaching in the NBA, as have other new additions.

“His coaching and playing experience had a huge impact on my decision,” Abram told ESPN. “Being a point guard in the NBA for 13 years, he also knows what it’s like to be in the shoes that I one day hope to fill.”

Earlier incoming transfers were Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-8 forward from Western Carolina, Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 forward from N.C. State, Tafara Gapare, 6-9 forward from Massachusetts and Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard from Florida and Westside High in Macon.

Tech has lost six players who transferred: center Rodney Howard, forwards Freds Pauls Bagatskis, Cyril Martynov and Jordan Meka, guards Tristan Maxwell and Deivon Smith.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Trae Day goes viral: Far-reaching impact of ‘one shot’ from Hawks star2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
2h ago

Credit: AP photo/Charles Krupa

Bradley’s Buzz: The series was over. Trae Young said, ‘Think again’
3h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
12h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
12h ago

Credit: AP

John Collins’ sacrifice through playoff series pays off big in Game 5 win for Hawks
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Julian Rad

Forward from Massachusetts commits to Georgia Tech
21h ago
Georgia Tech’s K.J. Miles goes into transfer portal
Damon Stoudamire’s ‘different vision’ brings in transfer Tyzhaun Claude
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top