BreakingNews
Atlanta school board won’t extend Superintendent Lisa Herring’s contract
X

Georgia Tech’s Amaree Abram invited to USA Basketball camp

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech guard Amaree Abram received an invitation to USA Basketball’s U19 camp.

The camp begins June 11 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. From the camp will come the 12-member team to represent the U.S. in the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, on June 24-July 2.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Abram, who transferred to Tech from Ole Miss this offseason after one season with the Rebels, is one of six players who’ve joined Tech through the transfer portal since this past season ended in March and coach Damon Stoudamire succeeded Josh Pastner. Abram started 22 games as a freshman and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

The other transfers are Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-8 forward from Western Carolina; Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 forward from N.C. State; Tafara Gapare, 6-9 forward from Massachusetts; Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard from Florida and Westside High in Macon; and Jalen Forrest, a 6-4 guard from Presbyterian who played at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy.

The Yellow Jackets also added Baye Ndongo, a high school player from Senegal via Putnam, Connecticut.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

EXCLUSIVE: Rick Ross focuses on ‘bigger picture’ amid car show controversy1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Slim pickings: Peach crop wiped out across much of Georgia
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL Trial: Courtroom deputy arrested days after attorney’s laptop seized
3m ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: TNS

35,000-plus Georgians could lose insurance as Friday Health goes broke
6h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

‘Happy they were located’: 3 kids missing overnight in NW Atlanta found safe
3h ago
The Latest

Jackets fall to Florida for NCAA golf title
Times, TV announced for first three Georgia Tech football games
Georgia Tech to face Florida in NCAA men’s golf championship match
Featured

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Hundreds of CNN alum bid farewell to CNN Center in Atlanta
7h ago
Opinion: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter were ahead of their time
‘Dawn chorus’ from songbirds brings joy at daybreak
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top