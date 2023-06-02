Georgia Tech’s Amaree Abram invited to USA Basketball camp

Georgia Tech guard Amaree Abram received an invitation to USA Basketball’s U19 camp.

The camp begins June 11 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. From the camp will come the 12-member team to represent the U.S. in the FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Debrecen, Hungary, on June 24-July 2.

Abram, who transferred to Tech from Ole Miss this offseason after one season with the Rebels, is one of six players who’ve joined Tech through the transfer portal since this past season ended in March and coach Damon Stoudamire succeeded Josh Pastner. Abram started 22 games as a freshman and averaged 8.0 points, 2.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game.

The other transfers are Tyzhaun Claude, a 6-8 forward from Western Carolina; Ebenezer Dowuona, a 6-11 forward from N.C. State; Tafara Gapare, 6-9 forward from Massachusetts; Kowacie Reeves, a 6-6 guard from Florida and Westside High in Macon; and Jalen Forrest, a 6-4 guard from Presbyterian who played at Greenforest-McCalep Christian Academy.

The Yellow Jackets also added Baye Ndongo, a high school player from Senegal via Putnam, Connecticut.