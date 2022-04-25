Pitching can’t hold up as Georgia Tech drops series to Duke

“We just didn’t do anything to get them off-balance, make them uncomfortable,” Hall said. “But give them credit – they hit ‘em when they needed ‘em.”

Neither of Tech’s mainstay starters, Chance Huff and Marquis Grissom Jr., got past the second inning. One bright spot for the Jackets was Saturday starter John Medich, who gave up two earned runs in 5-1/3 innings in the first weekend start of his career.

The Jackets, who had won two series in a row before facing Duke, continued their scalding pace on offense, hitting seven home runs and batting .311. Catcher Kevin Parada hit his 19th home run of the season but fell out of a tie for the lead in Division I as Old Dominion’s Matt Coutney hit three and Texas’ Ivan Melendez hit four this weekend to both reach 21 for the year. Parada is now third.

The Jackets put on a show of their relentless run production Sunday as they chased the series win. They fell behind 7-0 after 3 ½ innings before closing to 7-5 after the fifth inning and then answered Duke’s five-run sixth inning with their own five-run sixth. Going into the ninth, the Blue Devils scored another three for a 15-11 lead before Tech’s final attempt to overtake Duke or send the game to extra innings.

Tres Gonzalez and Tim Borden reached base by walk and hit batsman, respectively, before Stephen Reid hit a two-out, three-run home run to close the lead to 15-14. However, pinch-hitter Jake DeLeo flied out to end the game.

Tech will be at home vs. Troy Tuesday and then plays a home weekend series against No. 3 Miami.

