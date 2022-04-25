Georgia Tech edged out for ACC golf championship by Wake Forest

In the match-play final to decide the conference title, the Yellow Jackets lost 3-2 to Wake Forest with the final point being decided on the third hole of sudden death Monday at Shark’s Tooth Golf Course in Panama City, Fla.

Tech and Wake Forest entered the tournament tied for the most titles in conference history with 18, although Wake hadn’t finished first since 1989, while the Jackets have been the ACC’s preeminent team since the early 1990s. Tech, ranked No. 11 nationally by Golfstat, was seeking its fourth tournament win of the year and its 11th ACC title in the past 16.