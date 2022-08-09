Observations from Georgia Tech’s third preseason practice

After guard Pierce Quick executed a double-team block and then moved up to the linebacker level, Key corrected his footwork and positioning, telling him that he needed to be square with the line of scrimmage.

“That running back’s got to see the back of your number,” Key said.

3. Monday’s practice was the third in a row held in the evening, starting around 7 p.m. It was noticeably cooler than it had been earlier in the day and presumably appreciated by players. It is, however, the last practice of the preseason scheduled for the evening. After taking Tuesday off, players will return to practice Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. The remainder of the practices in the preseason are scheduled for the same time.