ajc logo
X

Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech great Demaryius Thomas was memorialized Monday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the first "Demaryius Thomas Day" at Tech that will honor his memory. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Tech great Demaryius Thomas was memorialized Monday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the first "Demaryius Thomas Day" at Tech that will honor his memory. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

It was a warm morning at Bobby Dodd Stadium. The August heat radiated off the artificial turf on Grant Field and off the metal bleachers in the stands.

It was the sort of Georgia day that Demaryius Thomas had once persevered through as a football player, first in Laurens County and then at Georgia Tech. It was the furnace (figuratively speaking and almost literally) that forged a rare talent and a champion and provided him the means and platform to make an impact far beyond the limits of the field and the cheering thousands.

On this Monday, on the field where he had become an All-American and a Tech great, the late Thomas was remembered and his memory honored on a day that the institute has established as Demaryius Thomas Day. The numerical date (8/8) honored Thomas’ jersey number with the Yellow Jackets (8) as an All-American wide receiver and the No. 88 he wore with the Denver Broncos when he made four Pro Bowls and helped the team to the Super Bowl 50 championship in 2016. Thomas died Dec. 9 at the age of 33 at his home in Roswell. The cause of death has been reported to be complications from a seizure disorder.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning, a teammate of Thomas’ with the Broncos, was the most notable guest at a ceremony that included Tech President Angel Cabrera, athletic director Todd Stansbury, coach Geoff Collins, Thomas’ Yellow Jackets teammates Morgan Burnett and Josh Nesbitt and state and local government officials. State and city proclamations honoring Thomas were read. Manning, who with wife Ashley endowed a scholarship in Thomas’ memory that will help students from Laurens County to attend Tech, delivered an address.

ExploreRemembering the life of Demaryius Thomas

“Demaryius was the best teammate and an even better person,” Manning said. “With the Broncos, he was the most unselfish teammate I ever played with. He always put the team before himself. Off the field, he was a caring, giving and gentle old soul. He was a hero to my kids like he was for so many others, and he made a tremendous impact in communities here in Georgia and in Colorado.”

At the end of the ceremony, Manning, Burnett and Thomas’ parents Katina Smith and Bobby Thomas pulled back a tarp on the field to reveal a “DT8″ logo between the 20- and 30-yard lines on the north side of the field. Manning stood by Smith, admiring the design together.

“This is a bittersweet day,” Manning said. “We are so appreciative of Georgia Tech making this all happen, but we miss him, and we’ll never stop missing him.”

Prior to the on-field event, Burnett and Manning had spoken with Collins’ team, sharing memories of their lost teammate. They watched a video about Thomas that included images from his childhood and onto Tech and the Broncos with audio of Thomas overlaid.

“There were a lot of tears flowing in that team meeting room, a lot of tough football players (crying),” Manning said to media after the ceremony.

“This is a bittersweet day. We are so appreciative of Georgia Tech making this all happen, but we miss him, and we'll never stop missing him."

- Peyton Manning, talking about former teammate Demaryius Thomas

Burnett shared with the team that Thomas would not have liked the pomp directed toward him on this day.

“He never liked the spotlight on himself, but he was a guy that liked to go out and work behind the scenes,” Burnett said later. “He took pride in working behind the scenes but never wanted to take credit for anything. But that’s what you love about him, just the humbleness. He was never a ‘me’ guy, he was always team-first, and that’s what I respected about him.”

Two of the Jackets players will bear Thomas’ No. 8 this season, wide receiver Nate McCollum and defensive tackle Makius Scott. From this point forward, the jersey number will be assigned to players who exemplify Thomas’ character. Collins recalled watching McCollum as a prospect at Dutchtown High and making a hustle play to help block for a teammate and praised Scott’s selflessness as a defensive tackle, taking on blocks to allow teammates to make plays behind him.

“I’m proud those two are the ones that are going to be able to represent him in the white and gold,” Collins said.

Thomas’ commitment to serving the community was also celebrated on this day. Three of the first five recipients to receive the Thomas scholarship were among the guests on hand.

“I’m not sure if there’s a better gift than the gift of education,” Manning said. “And the fact that all the scholarship recipients are from the same area he grew up in in Middle Georgia, his county, that’s important. That’s Demaryius. That’s who he was. He’s helping them. That scholarship will live in perpetuity.”

There was perhaps a serendipitous touch in Thomas’ No. 8. Forming two loops, the number has no beginning or end. At Tech, Aug. 8 will be Demaryius Thomas Day and students from his native Laurens County will be able to attend thanks to a scholarship in his name for as long as the institute stands. His memory and impact will endure.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
AJC Braves Report podcast: What happened to the Braves in New York?11h ago
Max Scherzer dominates Braves as Atlanta is swept in doubleheader
Five things we learned in a renewed Braves-Mets rivalry
16h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
6h ago
Dan Lanning gaining favor in the ‘Land of Green’
6h ago
Hawks sign point guard Trent Forrest to two-way contract
2h ago
The Latest
Observations from Georgia Tech’s second preseason practice
Keion White ‘1,000% back’ and eager to disrupt on Georgia Tech defense
Geoff Collins’ plan for improving the Georgia Tech defense: Geoff Collins
Featured
A student at Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Morrow works on spelling during class in April. Students across the state took 2022 Georgia Milestones in April and May. (Natrice Miller / natrice.miller@ajc.com)

Credit: Natrice Miller/ Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Georgia Milestones tests 2022: How results for each school compare to pre-COVID
9h ago
Georgia election security chief splits time with second state job
How Georgia’s new mental health law works
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top