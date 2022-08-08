Inaugural ‘Demaryius Thomas Day’ brings Peyton Manning to Georgia Tech

At the end of the ceremony, Manning, Burnett and Thomas’ parents Katina Smith and Bobby Thomas pulled back a tarp on the field to reveal a “DT8″ logo between the 20- and 30-yard lines on the north side of the field. Manning stood by Smith, admiring the design together.

“This is a bittersweet day,” Manning said. “We are so appreciative of Georgia Tech making this all happen, but we miss him, and we’ll never stop missing him.”

Prior to the on-field event, Burnett and Manning had spoken with Collins’ team, sharing memories of their lost teammate. They watched a video about Thomas that included images from his childhood and onto Tech and the Broncos with audio of Thomas overlaid.

“There were a lot of tears flowing in that team meeting room, a lot of tough football players (crying),” Manning said to media after the ceremony.

Burnett shared with the team that Thomas would not have liked the pomp directed toward him on this day.

“He never liked the spotlight on himself, but he was a guy that liked to go out and work behind the scenes,” Burnett said later. “He took pride in working behind the scenes but never wanted to take credit for anything. But that’s what you love about him, just the humbleness. He was never a ‘me’ guy, he was always team-first, and that’s what I respected about him.”

Two of the Jackets players will bear Thomas’ No. 8 this season, wide receiver Nate McCollum and defensive tackle Makius Scott. From this point forward, the jersey number will be assigned to players who exemplify Thomas’ character. Collins recalled watching McCollum as a prospect at Dutchtown High and making a hustle play to help block for a teammate and praised Scott’s selflessness as a defensive tackle, taking on blocks to allow teammates to make plays behind him.

“I’m proud those two are the ones that are going to be able to represent him in the white and gold,” Collins said.

Thomas’ commitment to serving the community was also celebrated on this day. Three of the first five recipients to receive the Thomas scholarship were among the guests on hand.

“I’m not sure if there’s a better gift than the gift of education,” Manning said. “And the fact that all the scholarship recipients are from the same area he grew up in in Middle Georgia, his county, that’s important. That’s Demaryius. That’s who he was. He’s helping them. That scholarship will live in perpetuity.”

There was perhaps a serendipitous touch in Thomas’ No. 8. Forming two loops, the number has no beginning or end. At Tech, Aug. 8 will be Demaryius Thomas Day and students from his native Laurens County will be able to attend thanks to a scholarship in his name for as long as the institute stands. His memory and impact will endure.