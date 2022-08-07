Observations from Georgia Tech’s second preseason practice

Both messages could well be interpreted as the team’s emphasis on raising its attention to detail, a phrase that was repeated often in interviews during Saturday’s media day.

2. Wide receiver Kalani Norris was a standout in passing drills, using his quickness to get himself in the clear for receptions. Against cornerback Myles Sims, a sharp cut got him open for an on-target back-shoulder throw from quarterback Jeff Sims. Norris caught eight passes last year for 134 yards, three of which went for touchdowns.

3. Jeff Sims threw well, at one point whistling a pass to receiver Nate McCollum in the seam perhaps 30 yards downfield. The pass was on target, but McCollum couldn’t bring it in cleanly, enabling safety Jaylon King to jar the ball loose. Sims also had a well-timed throw to wide receiver E.J. Jenkins on a 10-yard route (Jenkins may have gotten away with a push-off against Myles Sims), with the ball arriving as Jenkins turned back for the ball.

4. Among the visitors to the Saturday night practice (besides a downpour that chased the team into the indoor practice facility) were Tech legend and new radio analyst Joe Hamilton and a scout from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.