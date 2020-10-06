Notes from Geoff Collins media availability

2. Among players whom Collins recognized for their performance in Tech’s 37-20 loss to Syracuse was running back Dontae Smith, who had career highs in carries (eight) and rushing yards (75) and also played gunner on the punt team.

“Everybody sees the splash plays and the splash runs that Dontae has had for us – playing at a really high level,” Collins said. “But the thing that really makes me proud is what he’s done in his special-teams role. (It’s) really, really special.”

Others included the offensive line, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive linemen Djimon Brooks and Jordan Domineck and wide receiver Josh Blancato. Scout-team members whom Collins called attention to were tight end Chris Miller, offensive lineman Paula Vaipulu and defensive lineman Josh Tukes.

3. Collins acknowledged there’s more work to do with the field-goal kicking unit. Thus far, Tech is 1-for-5 on field goals, with all four misses having been blocked, as well as one extra point.

“The protection piece, we’ve still got to continue to work on that,” he said. “Getting height on our kicks and all those kind of things.”

4. At Friday’s game against Louisville at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the team with celebrate Cape Day with Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, the second year in a row that the Jackets have honored CHOA’s “superhero” patients.

Last season, the team made a visit to Egleston Hospital on the day before its game against North Carolina to hand out superhero capes, an event that obviously can’t be repeated this year.

Tech fans have been encouraged to wear official “Cape Day ATL” capes or face coverings, available at the stadium and the Barnes & Noble bookstore in Tech Square. They can also be purchased at choa.org/capeday, although purchases must be picked up in-person. All proceeds benefit CHOA.

Fans can also take part in a “Money Down” fundraiser, making a pledge for every third- and fourth-down stop that the Tech defense makes and every third- and fourth-down conversion made by the offense. Collins has pledged $10 for each. As of Tuesday morning, $8,204 had been pledged.

5. Tech great Morgan Burnett will be honored at the game for his induction into the Tech sports hall of fame. Burnett, an All-American safety in 2008, has played 10 NFL seasons, winning a Super Bowl in 2011 with the Green Bay Packers. Burnett played the 2019 season with the Cleveland Browns and is not on a roster this season.