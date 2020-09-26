Mistake-prone Georgia Tech humbled by Syracuse

On first-and-10, quarterback Tommy DeVito hurried the Orange to the line and then took advantage of ample time in the pocket to allow receiver Nykeim Johnson to get behind nickel back Charlie Thomas for a 43-yard touchdown pass. After the PAT, in which the Jackets lined up with 12 men on the field, Syracuse moved the lead back to 30-20.

Syracuse, which had not completed a pass play longer than 22 yards in its first two games and had permitted 14 sacks, had completions of 43 and 46 yards and gave up only one sack on 24 pass attempts.

Tech then went three-and-out on its next two possessions before Sims threw a downfield pass to the sideline which left his hand awkwardly and was intercepted by safety Ja’Had Carter at the Syracuse 34-yard line. Carter returned the ball to the Tech 43, where, being tackled by wide receiver Jalen Camp and guard Jack DeFoor, he lateraled to safety Trill Williams, who outraced the Tech offense to the end zone for a 36-20 lead with 8:10 left in the game.

With his offensive line struggling against Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense, Sims was 13-for-28 with one touchdown and four interceptions. He was replaced in the fourth quarter first by Jordan Yates, then Tucker Gleason.

Sims had much company in his flawed effort. The Jackets committed 15 penalties for 104 yards, many of them unforced and also critical in hampering the comeback effort. It was the second most committed by Tech in school history. The mistakes negated an impressive run-game effort for Tech, which accounted for 275 yards, a high for coach Geoff Collins' 15-game tenure. With starter Jordan Mason sidelined with a foot injury, Gibbs recorded his first 100-yard rushing game (105 yards on 18 carries), Dontae Smith contributed 75 on eight carries and Griffin added 54 on 15 carries, including his first career touchdown. Smith was impressive with multiple tackle-breaking runs.

The start of the game was delayed by about a half-hour for a most 2020 circumstance – three Syracuse players underwent COVID-19 tests to confirm their negative tests. Both teams had been warming up and were pulled off the field before returning after the additional negative tests.