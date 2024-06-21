North Cobb defensive lineman flips from SMU to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football recruiting continued to roll with the pickup of another commitment Thursday.
Kamron Cullins, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman previously pledged to SMU, announced via his social-media channels that he now intends to play for Tech instead. Cullins, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, reportedly has more than 20 scholarship offers.
After his junior season at North Cobb High School, Cullins played in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-star game in Brunswick in December. He committed to SMU in March after a recruiting visit there and told On3Sports on June 12 that he was “1,000%” locked in with the Mustangs.
But Cullins changed his mind and opted to join Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, a class which now ranks 14th nationally and second in the ACC.
First, I would like to thank God for blessing me with the ability to play this game and the opportunities I have before me. I would also like to thank the whole SMU staff for their time and investment in me. After a lot of prayers and conversations with family, I have decided to… pic.twitter.com/Q13TsqRoeb— ᴋᴀᴍʀᴏɴ "ᴋᴀᴍ" ᴄᴜʟʟɪɴs ✞ (@KamronCullins) June 21, 2024
Cullins joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.
