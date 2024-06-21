Breaking: Dream release standing-room only tickets for tonight’s game vs. Fever
Georgia Tech

North Cobb defensive lineman flips from SMU to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marching Band forms a “GT” on the field before their game against Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket Marching Band forms a “GT” on the field before their game against Georgia at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Saturday, November 25, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia won 31-23. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
Updated 55 minutes ago

Georgia Tech football recruiting continued to roll with the pickup of another commitment Thursday.

ExploreFlurry of June commitments for Georgia Tech's 2025 recruiting class

Kamron Cullins, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman previously pledged to SMU, announced via his social-media channels that he now intends to play for Tech instead. Cullins, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, reportedly has more than 20 scholarship offers.

After his junior season at North Cobb High School, Cullins played in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-star game in Brunswick in December. He committed to SMU in March after a recruiting visit there and told On3Sports on June 12 that he was “1,000%” locked in with the Mustangs.

But Cullins changed his mind and opted to join Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, a class which now ranks 14th nationally and second in the ACC.

Cullins joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Douglas County

Judge calls Buckhead nightclub arrest ‘a setup’46m ago

Credit: AP

OPINION
TORPY: Nathan Wade, a man milking every last one of his 15 minutes

Credit: V-103/BREAKFAST CLUB

Ms. Pat explains why she was fired from V-103, calls Tigger ‘a hater’
2h ago

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Georgia House Democrat fined over misuse of campaign funds

Credit: Mark Niesse/AJC

Georgia House Democrat fined over misuse of campaign funds

FRIDAY WEATHER
‘Dangerous heat possible’ this weekend
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Flurry of June commitments has given Georgia Tech a class ranked in the top 20
Defensive back from Covington to play for Georgia Tech
Atlanta offensive lineman commits to Georgia Tech
Featured

Credit: Nell Carroll for the Journal Constitution

In Athens, Georgia, R.E.M.’s hometown, signs and memories are everywhere
How to watch the Atlanta Dream and Indiana Fever game from Atlanta
2h ago
Alabama’s Rickwood Field tribute to Negro Leagues becomes a poignant memorial for Willie...