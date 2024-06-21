North Cobb defensive lineman flips from SMU to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football recruiting continued to roll with the pickup of another commitment Thursday.

Kamron Cullins, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive lineman previously pledged to SMU, announced via his social-media channels that he now intends to play for Tech instead. Cullins, a three-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, reportedly has more than 20 scholarship offers.

After his junior season at North Cobb High School, Cullins played in the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association all-star game in Brunswick in December. He committed to SMU in March after a recruiting visit there and told On3Sports on June 12 that he was “1,000%” locked in with the Mustangs.