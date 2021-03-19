No braided hair for Josh Pastner for NCAA tournament game

There are no hair stylists or barbers within the NCAA’s contained environment for the tournament, according to the NCAA, meaning that Tech coach Josh Pastner’s hair will evidently not be braided for the Jackets’ first-round game against Loyola Chicago on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.

After Pastner had made a deal with players that they could do “whatever they want to do” to his hair if they won the ACC championship and they then followed through with Tech’s first conference championship since 1993, guard Jose Alvarado led the call for his coach to fix his hair in braids for the game against the Ramblers if a professional could take care of it in Indianapolis.