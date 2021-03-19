No braided hair for Josh Pastner for NCAA tournament game

While the scale of undesirable outcomes regarding the Georgia Tech basketball team has dramatically adjusted within the past three days for Yellow Jackets fans, they will now have to process one more.
There are no hair stylists or barbers within the NCAA’s contained environment for the tournament, according to the NCAA, meaning that Tech coach Josh Pastner’s hair will evidently not be braided for the Jackets’ first-round game against Loyola Chicago on Friday afternoon in Indianapolis.
After Pastner had made a deal with players that they could do “whatever they want to do” to his hair if they won the ACC championship and they then followed through with Tech’s first conference championship since 1993, guard Jose Alvarado led the call for his coach to fix his hair in braids for the game against the Ramblers if a professional could take care of it in Indianapolis.
“Hopefully they’ve got somebody to braid hair, because we need to get his hair braided,” he said Sunday.
Barring a member of the Tech travel party styling the coach himself or herself, a stylist residing within the bubble would have been the players’ only option, as Pastner had decided against bringing in a barber or stylist to take care of the team because of the potential for exposure to COVID-19.
