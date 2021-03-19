NCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech-Loyola TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech comes in fresh off winning the ACC Tournament to claim the conference championship for the first time since 1993.
The Yellow Jackets are the No. 9 seed in the NCAA’s Midwest Regional and will face Loyola Chicago, the No. 8 seed and champions of the Missouri Valley Conference. The Jackets enter the first round of the tournament riding an eight-game win streak.
Tech’s Moses Wright, the ACC’s player of the year, will not play because of issues with the coronavirus.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Friday, March 19
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
Records: Tech 17-8; Loyola Chicago 24-4
Television: TBS will televise the game. Jim Nantz will handle play-by-play, with Grant Hill and Bill Raftery as analysts and Tracy Wolfson as the reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech network, heard in metro Atlanta on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Randy Waters is the analyst.
National radio: The game will be broadcast on the Westwood One network. Ryan Radke and Austin Croshere are the announcers.
Satellite radio: Sirius/XM 138/210.
Online: Ramblinwreck.com.