Georgia Tech falls just short against No. 13 Virginia

The result does give Tech additional credence as a contender for its first NCAA tournament bid since 2010. Virginia had won five games in a row before Saturday and had won 18 consecutive ACC games. The Jackets, who had lost their previous six games against the Cavaliers by an average of 15.8 points and hadn’t led past the 14-minute mark of the first half in the previous three, shot 45.3% from the field and turned the ball over just six times against one of the top defensive teams in the country.

Alvarado stood out again, scoring a team-high 20 points on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-for-5 from 3-point range. He gave out eight assists and amassed six steals, a remarkable effort against a Virginia team that came into the game creating an average of 8.2 turnovers per game. He was in on two baskets that had the look of potential knockout shots in the second half, one a well-placed pass to Usher for an alley-oop dunk for a 49-38 lead with 15:26 left in the game.

After the Cavaliers pushed back to cut the lead to six, Alvarado was isolated with the 7-foot-1 Huff on the perimeter. Alvarado toyed with Huff on the dribble before pulling up and dropping a 3-pointer for a 54-45 lead with 10:08 to play.

However, Virginia wrested control back from that point, led by forward Sam Hauser (22 points), and the Jackets seemed to grow tentative on offense.

Unable to give coach Josh Pastner his first win over one of the ACC’s powerhouses (he is now 0-6 against the Cavaliers while at Tech), the Jackets will try to defeat the other team that Pastner has yet to defeat when they play Duke Tuesday in Durham, N.C.

