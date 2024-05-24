New Georgia Tech defensive assistants get two-year contracts

Previously the defensive coordinator at Duke, Santucci was hired to take over a defense previously led first by Andrew Thacker in 2023 and then by Kevin Sherrer later in the season. Thacker and Sherrer were not retained by coach Brent Key for the 2024 season.

Thacker was being paid an annual salary of $650,000 and was in line to make $700,000 for the 2024 season. Sherrer, Tech’s linebackers coach before being elevated to defensive coordinator in October, was being paid an annual salary of $450,000.

Santucci may receive bonuses for Tech making the ACC Championship game (5% of base salary), a bowl game (one month of base salary) or a New Year’s Six bowl game (10% of base salary). The percentages of the base salary as a bonus increases for College Football Playoff semifinal (15), championship game appearance (20) or for winning the national championship (25).

Santucci also is provided a $7,800 monthly vehicle allowance, a cellular phone and tickets to Tech athletics events. He received a $25,000 relocation payment as well.

Should Tech terminate Santucci before the end of his contract term, Tech would owe Santucci any earned but unpaid compensation, any earned by unpaid bonuses, any reimbursed travel expenses and all remaining base salary through Jan. 31, 2026.

Simpson also receives two-year deal

Tech’s first-year defensive line coach Jess Simpson will make an annual salary of $650,000.

Also having previously coached at Duke in 2023, Simpson’s contract term is from Jan. 1, 2024 through Jan. 31, 2026. Simpson’s bonuses are to be the same as Santucci’s.

Should Tech terminate the contract of Simpson during the first year of his contract he would be owed 100% of his base salary and 50% of his base salary should he be terminated during the second year.

Simpson began his coaching career in 1994 at his alma mater of Marietta High and has had stints as an assistant with the Falcons and at Miami was well as a long tenure as head coach at Buford High School.