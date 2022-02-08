New Georgia Tech assistant Mike Daniels’ impressions of running backs

“And when you start thinking about Jamious, for him, obviously coming out of high school, one of the more talented, one of the more highly recruited kids. So again, just like Dontae, with the ability for him to have an increased role is tremendous and now this is his time for that to happen. This is going to be a great spring for him to show, and again, I’m excited about him – local kid, a kid that a lot of people are looking to take that next jump and next step in his natural progression as a running back. so excited for those two. Some talented guys and now they have the ability to show and prove who and what they are.”

Grad transfer Hassan Hall

“With hall, he has a trait and a skillset that is hard to coach or hard to develop. He can really run as far as his speed. He’s a high-speed, really fast, one-cut guy. That allows him the ability to take it to the house. He’ll score a touchdown at any moment. So very excited about the young man. You can go pull up his tape go look at how he was and how he’s been over the years. He’s been a very explosive athlete and I’m looking to enhance his ability and get some production out of him this year.”

Early-enrollee freshman Antonio Martin

“Antonio Martin Jr. is a kid that, obviously, you see he’s a thicker, bigger back, but what I love about the kid so far is his spirit, his ability to learn. His desire to learn is high and he’s got a really good feel-good soul to him. You talk to him and when you listen to him, he’s been raised right. I’m excited for him to just get in here and kind of transform his body into a more college running back and for us to be able to utilize him and learn and see what he has this spring.

“When you start thinking about depth, running back is a position where you can take a young guy and he can fulfill a role. So I don’t know if that’s going to be Antonio or not. Obviously, when you get a new staff and you get a new position coach, everybody has a clean slate. But I’m excited about the young man and his future because I think he’s got good stuff in him. Obviously, he’s got ability or he wouldn’t be here, but more important, he has the good stuff inside – the hunger, the drive, the desire to be great. And he takes coaching really well. I’m excited for him, I’m excited for us and I can’t wait get to the field and coach the young man.”

