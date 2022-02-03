Comparing Georgia Tech’s signing day with its competition

But it’s in comparing Tech’s progress with its ACC competition that the uphill fight that Collins is waging, both on the field and in recruiting, is spelled out.

By the measurement of the 247Sports Composite, which incorporates its own 247Sports ranking with those of ESPN and Rivals, Tech gained five players (either high-school signees or transfers) who had a 4-star rating. That’s Martin, Marshall and three transfers – defensive back Ahmari Harvey (Auburn) and offensive linemen Pierce Quick (Alabama) and Paul Tchio (Clemson), all of whom were four-star prospects coming out of high school before seeing little or no playing time with their initial college teams.

However, at the same time, the Jackets were outdone in volume by Miami (12 new 4-stars) and Clemson, Florida State and North Carolina, all of whom picked up 10 players each (high-school signees or transfers) who are rated either 4- or 5-stars.

North Carolina’s signing class, in fact, finished ahead of Clemson’s, the first time the Tigers didn’t have the top recruiting class in the conference since 2017. In case you missed it, Tech competes with Miami and North Carolina in the Coastal Division and plays Clemson annually.

(Worse for the Jackets, they also lost six 4-star players from the 2021 roster, most significantly running back Jahmyr Gibbs and defensive end Jared Ivey, both of whom transferred.)

The bottom line: While Tech has made gains in talent accrual, its main competition is doing the same, but in bigger numbers. As Collins struggles to fulfill his vision of establishing Tech as an elite power, it’s a sobering thought. It’s tough to compete for conference championships when simply winning the division means getting past two teams that, at least on paper, are more talented.

The amassing of 4-stars is not the only indicator of success, of course. Pittsburgh, for instance, won the ACC last season with 12 4-stars, eighth most in the conference. In the conference title game, the Panthers beat Wake Forest, which won the Atlantic Division with a measly three 4-stars.

All the Tar Heels’ 29 4- and 5-stars on the 2021 roster could produce was a 6-7 record, including a loss to the Jackets.

In former coach Paul Johnson’s final season, the Jackets managed seven wins and nearly won the Coastal Division with a trio of 4-stars on the roster.

Collins and Suddes have used the transfer portal to procure ready-to-play contributors such as slot receiver Kyric McGowan and offensive tackle Devin Cochran, and incoming running back Hassan Hall (Louisville) could be another instant playmaker. The turnover in coaching staff also could be a net positive. The 2022 season would be a convenient time for the strength and weight gains catalyzed by strength-and-conditioning coach Lewis Caralla to be brought to bear.

The formula doesn’t have to include more blue chips than the competition. But it certainly helps.