Multiple changes to Georgia Tech’s ‘Above the Line’ chart

November 28, 2020 Atlanta - Georgia Tech's defensive lineman Antwan Owens (left) recovers the fumble against Duke's tight end Jake Marwede (88) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta on Saturday, November 28, 2020. Georgia Tech won 56-33 over the Duke. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 12 hours ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

There were multiple changes to the “Above the Line” chart for Georgia Tech’s game at N.C. State that was released Thursday evening, but running back Jahmyr Gibbs remained on the list after suffering an apparent hamstring injury in the Yellow Jackets’ win over Duke on Saturday.

It doesn’t necessarily mean that Gibbs will be able to play, as players have been on the chart but not been available for the subsequent game. For that matter, there have been instances of players not being on the chart that is released two days before the game and then played.

Also, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown continued to be absent from the list. Brown last played Oct. 31 against Notre Dame, a game in which he was injured but returned to the field. He was not on the chart for the Duke game and did not play.

This week, offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude said that “A.B.’s a really good player, but you have to play with the guys that you have.”

Multiple changes were made in the wake of defensive end Antonneous Clayton taking leave of the team for mental-health reasons and safety Avery Showell entering the transfer portal.

Antwan Owens moved from defensive tackle to defensive end and freshman Akelo Stone was added to defensive tackle. Kaleb Oliver was moved from nickel back to safety and Jordan Huff was added at nickel.

Safety Jaylon King, who has played in all eight games, was not on the chart. Also, Marquez Ezzard has been replaced by Josh Blancato for one of the two punt returner spots. Blancato was on punt-return duty against Duke after Nate McCollum’s fumble on his first return of the game.

The "Above the Line" chart for Georgia Tech's game against N.C. State on Dec. 5, 2020, released Dec. 3.
