Multiple changes to Georgia Tech’s ‘Above the Line’ chart

It doesn’t necessarily mean that Gibbs will be able to play, as players have been on the chart but not been available for the subsequent game. For that matter, there have been instances of players not being on the chart that is released two days before the game and then played.

Also, wide receiver Ahmarean Brown continued to be absent from the list. Brown last played Oct. 31 against Notre Dame, a game in which he was injured but returned to the field. He was not on the chart for the Duke game and did not play.