Georgia Tech-N.C. State: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech’s game with N.C. State on Saturday marks the beginning of the final stretch this season for the Yellow Jackets, three games in which no opponent has an overall losing record.
That means the Jackets likely won’t have an easy road to travel in their attempt to finish with a surge, or even simply to improve upon last season’s win total, which was three.
The status of freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs looms large. As expected, Tech hasn’t revealed where Gibbs stands with regard to his injury sustained Saturday night against Duke. While Tech has some depth at running back, Gibbs is the most impressive talent on the team, so playing without him would pose difficulties.
Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:
Date: Saturday, Dec. 5
Time: 4 p.m. ET
Location: Carter-Finley Stadium, Raleigh, N.C.
Records: Georgia Tech 3-5, 3-4 ACC; N.C. State 7-3, 6-3
Television: ACC Network will televise the game. Chris Cotter will handle play-by-play, with Mark Herzlich as the analyst and Eric Wood as the sideline reporter.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on The Fan 680/93.7. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Sean Bedford is the analyst, and Wiley Ballard is the sideline reporter.
Satellite radio: You can listen on Sirius XM Radio 138/385.
Online: WatchESPN.com