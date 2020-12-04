Georgia Tech-N.C. State: TV, online, radio information

That means the Jackets likely won’t have an easy road to travel in their attempt to finish with a surge, or even simply to improve upon last season’s win total, which was three.

The status of freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs looms large. As expected, Tech hasn’t revealed where Gibbs stands with regard to his injury sustained Saturday night against Duke. While Tech has some depth at running back, Gibbs is the most impressive talent on the team, so playing without him would pose difficulties.