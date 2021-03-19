X

Moses Wright not with Georgia Tech for NCAA opener

Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright dunks during the first half of the Jackets' February game against Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.
Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright dunks during the first half of the Jackets' February game against Miami in Coral Gables, Fla.

Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Credit: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Georgia Tech | 15 minutes ago
By Ken Sugiura, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

INDIANAPOLIS – As expected, Georgia Tech forward Moses Wright was not with the team as the Yellow Jackets took the floor for their first-round NCAA Tournament game vs. Loyola Chicago on Friday afternoon at Hinkle Fieldhouse.

Wright tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was isolated. Coach Josh Pastner said he was asymptomatic and could return if he remained asymptomatic and the Jackets won their first two games, against Loyola and Illinois on Sunday.

Center Rodney Howard was expected to start in place of Wright, this season’s ACC player of the year.

Guard Jose Alvarado chose to wear Wright’s No. 5 for the game to honor his teammate. Alvarado usually wears No. 10.

ExploreNCAA Tournament: Georgia Tech-Loyola TV, online, radio information

MORE TO COME

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.