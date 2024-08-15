More good recruiting news could be on the horizon for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech garnered some national buzz Monday in the recruiting world when it received a commitment from Josh Petty, one of the top players in the state of Georgia and one of the top offensive linemen in the nation in the class of 2025. That buzz could grow even louder as early as this weekend.
Attention now has turned toward Christian Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart. Garrett was committed to Georgia since June until he backed off that pledge Sunday. Reports from national recruiting sites On3 and 247Sports quickly surfaced this week that Garrett was now leaning toward playing his college football in Atlanta.
Garrett is considered a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and a top 20 defensive lineman in both the nation and the state, according to that metric. He reportedly has received two dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Tech, UGA, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.
As a junior at Prince Avenue Christian, located less than 15 miles from UGA’s Sanford Stadium, Garrett totaled 86 tackles (nine for a loss), five sacks and an interception in helping the Wolverines win a state title. That was the first of two state titles for Garrett who would go on to win the shot put in Class A Division I with a throw of 49 feet, 8 inches in May — five months after having shoulder surgery.
Garrett, who took an official recruiting visit to Tech in June only days after his initial commitment to UGA, was high school teammates with current Tech freshmen Aaron Philo, a quarterback, and Bailey Stockton, a wide receiver. Prince Avenue Christian is scheduled to open its season Thursday at West Forsyth.
Tech’s recruiting class goes into the weekend ranked 20th nationally in the 247Sports Composite and fourth among 17 ACC teams behind Miami, Clemson and Florida State. Garrett, should he commit to Tech, would be the second-highest rated recruit (behind Petty) in that class for second-year coach Brent Key.
“Coach Key’s building something special, that’s for sure,” Petty said Monday. “Not a lot of people know about the old Georgia Tech, and I think he’s kinda bringing back that style. He’s gonna get the good commits out of Georgia, he’s gonna get guys from (Atlanta) and who have played in Georgia, and who are passionate about the sport and this state to go and win him a championship.”
