More good recruiting news could be on the horizon for Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech garnered some national buzz Monday in the recruiting world when it received a commitment from Josh Petty, one of the top players in the state of Georgia and one of the top offensive linemen in the nation in the class of 2025. That buzz could grow even louder as early as this weekend.

Attention now has turned toward Christian Garrett, a 6-foot-4, 285-pound senior at Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart. Garrett was committed to Georgia since June until he backed off that pledge Sunday. Reports from national recruiting sites On3 and 247Sports quickly surfaced this week that Garrett was now leaning toward playing his college football in Atlanta.

Garrett is considered a four-star recruit by the 247Sports Composite and a top 20 defensive lineman in both the nation and the state, according to that metric. He reportedly has received two dozen scholarship offers, including ones from Tech, UGA, Clemson, Auburn, Florida, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee.