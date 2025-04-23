Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech

Missouri center to transfer to Georgia Tech

Rising sophomore led Kell to state title in 2023
Peyton Marshall of RWE celebrates during an OTE League game on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite)

Credit: Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite

Credit: Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite

Peyton Marshall of RWE celebrates during an OTE League game on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at OTE Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Overtime Elite)
By
1 hour ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has its second transfer portal commitment.

Peyton Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, announced Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech for the 2025-26 season. Marshall previously played at Kell and Overtime Elite, respectively, before spending the 2024-25 season at Missouri.

Marshall played in 22 games for the Tigers and averaged just 4.3 minutes. He totaled 25 rebounds, 23 points and six blocks over those 22 games. Marshall scored a season-high six points against California in December.

At Overtime Elite, Marshall averaged 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17 minutes of action per game while shooting 56.6% from the field. Marshall, who also played at Norcross High School, was named the Class 5A player of the year honors as a junior as part of the KHS state title team.

Marshall was considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as a top-100 recruit nationally. In December of 2022, Marshall committed to Auburn.

Marshall is the second transfer to commit to Tech this offseason, joining former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft. Neither has been officially announced by the program.

Tech has seen five players from the 2025-26 roster transfer in Doryan Onwuchekwa, Nait George, Darrion Sutton, Duncan Powell and Ibrahim Souare. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be officially announced.

About the Author

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Cheerleaders take the field riding on the Ramblin Wreck car during Georgia Tech football team's annual White and Gold game in Atlanta on Saturday, April 12, 2025. (Bob Andres for the AJC)

Credit: Bob Andres

Former Penn State cornerback pledges to Georgia Tech

Jon Mitchell, a 5-foot-11, 195-pound cornerback, intends to transfer to Tech for the upcoming season, according to multiple reports.

Georgia defensive back becomes fourth Bulldog to enter transfer portal this spring

With Chris Peal's exit from the program, 13 of Georgia’s 26 signees from 2023 will not be playing for the Bulldogs next season.

D. Orlando Ledbetter’s final mock NFL draft: Falcons meet a need, 3 Bulldogs go early

The Latest

“Just a guy that loves the game, willing to give anything for it," Georgia Tech defensive lineman Zeek Biggers said during Tech pro day in March. He is hoping to be picked in this weekend's NFL draft. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Pair of former Georgia Tech players hope to be NFL draft picks

Georgia Tech freshman tight end to transfer

Georgia Tech reserve tight end to transfer

Featured

A smoggy skyline rose behind Hartsfield Jackson International Airport on June 12, 2024, when a Code Orange air quality alert was in effect. (John Spink/AJC)

Credit: John Spink/AJC

Metro Atlanta’s declining air quality among worst in Southeast, report says

The American Lung Association’s report ranks the Atlanta metro area as the third-worst in the Southeast for ozone pollution.

39m ago

Atlanta business owner gets 12 years in prison in $156M FEMA fraud case

An Atlanta business owner was sentenced Tuesday to 12 years in prison on fraud, theft and money laundering charges tied to a $156 million FEMA contract.

Falcons’ Fontenot calls ESPN report on price for Cousins ‘inaccurate’

‘We wouldn’t … share specific conversations with what we’re doing,’ general manager says.