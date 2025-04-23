Missouri center to transfer to Georgia Tech

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program has its second transfer portal commitment.
Peyton Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound center, announced Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, that he intends to transfer to Georgia Tech for the 2025-26 season. Marshall previously played at Kell and Overtime Elite, respectively, before spending the 2024-25 season at Missouri.
Marshall played in 22 games for the Tigers and averaged just 4.3 minutes. He totaled 25 rebounds, 23 points and six blocks over those 22 games. Marshall scored a season-high six points against California in December.
At Overtime Elite, Marshall averaged 8.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17 minutes of action per game while shooting 56.6% from the field. Marshall, who also played at Norcross High School, was named the Class 5A player of the year honors as a junior as part of the KHS state title team.
Marshall was considered a four-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite, and ranked as a top-100 recruit nationally. In December of 2022, Marshall committed to Auburn.
Marshall is the second transfer to commit to Tech this offseason, joining former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft. Neither has been officially announced by the program.
Tech has seen five players from the 2025-26 roster transfer in Doryan Onwuchekwa, Nait George, Darrion Sutton, Duncan Powell and Ibrahim Souare. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November and Mouhamed Sylla is committed to Tech but yet to be officially announced.
