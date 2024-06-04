Miller County High running back commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football continued to build its recruiting class Monday with another commitment.

JP Powell, a running back at Miller County High School, announced his intention to play for Tech via his social media pages. Powell reportedly has 17 scholarship offers, including ones from Auburn, Boston College, Florida State, Mississippi State and Ole Miss, among others.

Also a defensive back and basketball player at Miller County, Miller won Region 1-A Division II player of the year in 2022 and was honorable-mention all-state in 2023. In May 2023, Miller won the state championship in the 100 meters (running a 10.97) as part of Miller County’s first team state championship in any sport in 43 years.