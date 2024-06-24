Lumpkin County wide receiver commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football nabbed another recruit - and another in-state prospect - Sunday.
Lumpkin County wide receiver Cal Faulkner announced via his social media channels he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Faulkner (6-foot-2, 185) is considered a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and On3Sports. He reportedly has scholarship offers from Air Force, Navy and Wake Forest, among others.
As a junior at LCHS, Faulkner started at quarterback. He was 140-for-207 passing for 1,207 yards with 19 touchdowns (to just one interception) and had 162 carries for 929 yards and 18 touchdowns.
Faulkner has also scored 1,000 points for the Lumpkin County basketball team and averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior.
Faulkner joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.
With 19 commitments (14 from Georgia), Tech’s class ranks 15th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and second among ACC teams.
