Lumpkin County wide receiver commits to Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech football nabbed another recruit - and another in-state prospect - Sunday.

Lumpkin County wide receiver Cal Faulkner announced via his social media channels he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Faulkner (6-foot-2, 185) is considered a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and On3Sports. He reportedly has scholarship offers from Air Force, Navy and Wake Forest, among others.

As a junior at LCHS, Faulkner started at quarterback. He was 140-for-207 passing for 1,207 yards with 19 touchdowns (to just one interception) and had 162 carries for 929 yards and 18 touchdowns.