Georgia Tech

Lumpkin County wide receiver commits to Georgia Tech

ajc.com

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech football nabbed another recruit - and another in-state prospect - Sunday.

Lumpkin County wide receiver Cal Faulkner announced via his social media channels he plans to play for the Yellow Jackets in 2025. Faulkner (6-foot-2, 185) is considered a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports and On3Sports. He reportedly has scholarship offers from Air Force, Navy and Wake Forest, among others.

As a junior at LCHS, Faulkner started at quarterback. He was 140-for-207 passing for 1,207 yards with 19 touchdowns (to just one interception) and had 162 carries for 929 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Faulkner has also scored 1,000 points for the Lumpkin County basketball team and averaged 21.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals as a junior.

Faulkner joins defensive backs Dalen Penson (Sandy Creek), Fenix Felton (Eagles Landing Christian), Rasean Dinkins (Warner Robins) and Jayden Barr (Eastside), offensive linemen Justin Hasenhuetl (Rabun Gap-Nacoochee), Kevin Peay (Lancaster, S.C.), Xavier Canales (Douglass) and Jimmy Bryson (Chattanooga, Tenn.), running backs JP Powell (Miller County) and Isaiah Groves (Cross Plains, Tenn.), wide receivers Sam Turner (Southwest Dekalb) and Jamauri Brice (Cartersville), defensive linemen Kamron Cullins (North Cobb), Andre Fuller (Grayson) and Carrington Coombs (Hebron Christian), tight ends Connor Roush (Wesleyan) and Kevin Roche (Darian, Conn.) and quarterback Grady Adamson (Edmond, Okla.) as part of Tech’s 2025 recruiting class.

With 19 commitments (14 from Georgia), Tech’s class ranks 15th nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite, and second among ACC teams.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Mystery man who campaigned against Savannah bridge replacement plan unmasked

Credit: John Spink

Why UPS is selling a freight business it bought nearly a decade ago

Credit: AP

ELECTION 2024
Biden campaign launches pre-debate offensive across Georgia

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

Gridlock Guy: A loose horse causes three crashes and shuts down I-20 one May night

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

DeKalb and Decatur fire officials seek more women among their ranks
The Latest

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Sacramento State forward transferring to Georgia Tech
Former Georgia Tech star Christopher Eubanks makes Team USA for Olympics
North Cobb defensive lineman flips from SMU to Georgia Tech
Featured

Black women find freedom, healing and joy in rugged world of Atlanta roller derby
How Atlanta businesses hurt by water outage can apply for relief funds
BIRD FLU 2024
CDC has 1M bird flu tests ready, but almost no testing so far amid government roadblocks