Loyola coach Porter Moser recruited Josh Pastner out of high school

Asked for a scouting report on Pastner the player, Moser responded, “Similar to mine. Don’t let him shoot. Make him dribble.”

The two have remained good friends since.

“The thing that I’ve always admired about Josh is he’s always stayed true to who he was,” Moser said. “Positive, humble, hardworking, grinder.”

Moser was referencing the early success that Pastner had in his career, becoming head coach at Memphis at 31 and taking the Tigers to four consecutive NCAA tournaments.

“He’s done a great job to take Georgia Tech to win the ACC tournament,” Moser said. “His positivity, his energy is absolutely rubbing off on the program.”

Coincidentally, Moser was also a head coach at 31, at Arkansas-Little Rock. He went from there to Illinois State where he was fired after three losing seasons in four years. He was hired at Loyola in 2012, where he led the Ramblers to the Final Four in 2018 and four consecutive 20-win seasons.

Said Pastner of Moser, “I always thought he was awesome. He’s always been a great coach, but he’s always been a great guy, and you always like to see those guys have great success.”

