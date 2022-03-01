Lorela Cubaj earns second ACC Defensive Player of Year honor

Cubaj, who has combined size, a physical style and keen anticipation into becoming a defensive force, was also named to the All-ACC first team and the league’s all-defensive team, both for the second year in a row. She earned the all-conference recognition for the teams voted on by both coaches and media.

Cubaj has the highest rebounding average in the ACC for the second year in a row, at 11.5 rebounds per game, which was also 12th in Division I through Monday. Cubaj, a senior, also is first in the ACC and second nationally in defensive rebounds per game at 9.4. She ranks seventh in the conference in blocked shots at 1.3 per game. She has been the centerpiece of a Tech defense that leads the ACC in scoring defense (51.6 points per game) and is second in field-goal percentage defense (35.5%).