Georgia Tech will be No. 6 seed in ACC women’s tournament

Tech goes into the postseason 20-9 overall and 11-7 in the conference. The Jackets will play the winner of the Wake Forest-Virginia game, which will be played Wednesday. Tech swept the No. 11 seed Demon Deacons and won its only game against the No. 14 seed Cavaliers.

Should the Jackets win on Thursday, they would play third-seeded Notre Dame on Friday. Tech fell at home to Notre Dame in overtime in the teams’ only meeting of the season. Tech’s game Thursday will be played at 8 p.m. and televised on regional sports networks.