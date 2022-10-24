BreakingNews
Thomas temporarily blocks Graham testimony in Georgia
Kickoff, TV set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
55 minutes ago

Georgia Tech will play its Nov. 5 game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Va., at 12:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on regional sports networks, including Bally Sports South in the Atlanta market. The ACC made the announcement Monday.

It will be Tech’s second game this season playing on regional sports networks after its first against Duke Oct. 8. The Yellow Jackets will be playing for their fourth consecutive win in Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. It will also be the last meeting of the Jackets and Hokies as Coastal Division rivals as the ACC will disband the two-division format after this season in favor of a one-division alignment.

It was a rivalry that defined the division for several years. For the first eight years of the two-division format – 2005-12 – the team representing the Coastal in the ACC title game was either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech. Neither team has won the division since 2016.

Georgia Tech plays at Florida State Saturday at noon. The game will be televised on ACC Network.

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

