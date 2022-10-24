Kickoff, TV set for Georgia Tech-Virginia Tech

It will be Tech’s second game this season playing on regional sports networks after its first against Duke Oct. 8. The Yellow Jackets will be playing for their fourth consecutive win in Virginia Tech’s Lane Stadium. It will also be the last meeting of the Jackets and Hokies as Coastal Division rivals as the ACC will disband the two-division format after this season in favor of a one-division alignment.

It was a rivalry that defined the division for several years. For the first eight years of the two-division format – 2005-12 – the team representing the Coastal in the ACC title game was either Georgia Tech or Virginia Tech. Neither team has won the division since 2016.