BreakingNews
Big Georgia turnout in week one driven by in-person voters
ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech’s defensive numbers markedly better

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Halfway through its conference schedule, Georgia Tech’s defense rates among the best in the ACC.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In league play, the Yellow Jackets are fifth in scoring defense (24.5 points per game) and have allowed an average of 19.0 points in the three games since coach Geoff Collins’ dismissal. The unit’s yards-per-play rate (4.9) is fourth in the ACC.

The passing defense, which was in shambles last season, has especially improved. Tech is second in defensive completion percentage (55.6%) and fourth in defensive passing efficiency (115.2).

Last season, Tech was 12th in scoring defense (32.9 points per game), 12th in defensive yards-per-play (6.6), last in defensive completion percentage (66.7%) and last in defensive passing efficiency (173.2).

ExploreA look back at the Georgia Tech-Virginia game

While Tech still has four league games remaining, starting with its Saturday matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., the Jackets have managed this improvement despite losing eight regular starters from the 2021 defense.

Further, Tech has already played the teams ranked second (Clemson), fourth (Duke) and seventh (Pitt) in total offense in league play.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

No. 1 Georgia’s playoff resume improved during off week2h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

List: Update on races for region championships
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Reviewing Atlanta United’s season: Attacking players

Kennesaw State defeats Tennessee Tech in overtime in homecoming game

Kennesaw State defeats Tennessee Tech in overtime in homecoming game
The Latest

Gabriel Fortson commits to Georgia Tech
5 takeaways from Georgia Tech’s loss to Virginia
Georgia Tech greats honored by ACC for commitment to social, racial justice
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

Coronavirus variants are multiplying: What to know about boosters now
Another I-285 lane to close Saturday
Election officials brace for disruptions as midterms loom
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top