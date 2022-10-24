Georgia Tech’s defensive numbers markedly better

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

In league play, the Yellow Jackets are fifth in scoring defense (24.5 points per game) and have allowed an average of 19.0 points in the three games since coach Geoff Collins’ dismissal. The unit’s yards-per-play rate (4.9) is fourth in the ACC.

The passing defense, which was in shambles last season, has especially improved. Tech is second in defensive completion percentage (55.6%) and fourth in defensive passing efficiency (115.2).