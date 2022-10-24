Georgia Tech’s defensive numbers markedly better

Halfway through its conference schedule, Georgia Tech’s defense rates among the best in the ACC.
In league play, the Yellow Jackets are fifth in scoring defense (24.5 points per game) and have allowed an average of 19.0 points in the three games since coach Geoff Collins’ dismissal. The unit’s yards-per-play rate (4.9) is fourth in the ACC.
The passing defense, which was in shambles last season, has especially improved. Tech is second in defensive completion percentage (55.6%) and fourth in defensive passing efficiency (115.2).
Last season, Tech was 12th in scoring defense (32.9 points per game), 12th in defensive yards-per-play (6.6), last in defensive completion percentage (66.7%) and last in defensive passing efficiency (173.2).
While Tech still has four league games remaining, starting with its Saturday matchup against Florida State in Tallahassee, Fla., the Jackets have managed this improvement despite losing eight regular starters from the 2021 defense.
Further, Tech has already played the teams ranked second (Clemson), fourth (Duke) and seventh (Pitt) in total offense in league play.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author