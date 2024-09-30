Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to North Carolina

The ACC announced Monday a kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s upcoming trip to North Carolina.
Tech and UNC are scheduled to battle at noon on Oct. 12, a game televised by The CW. The matchup will be Tech’s second noon kickoff of the season and first appearance on The CW.
The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) were off this past weekend and host Duke (5-0, 1-0 ACC) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tech lost 31-19 at Louisville on Sept. 21.
North Carolina had began the season 3-0 with victories over Minnesota, Charlotte and North Carolina Central, respectively. But the bottom has fallen out in recent weeks with a stunning, 70-50 loss at home to James Madison followed by a 21-20 loss at rival Duke last Saturday. This week the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh (4-0).
Coached by Mack Brown, UNC hired former Tech coach Geoff Collins to be its defensive coordinator ahead of this season. Collins went 10-28 with the Jackets and was fired in September of 2022, four games into that season.
Tech is 33-22-3 all-time against the Tar Heels and has won three in a row. North Carolina has been nationally ranked in all three of those losses. In games played in Chapel Hill, Tech is 12-13-3.
About the Author