Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to North Carolina

North Carolina had began the season 3-0 with victories over Minnesota, Charlotte and North Carolina Central, respectively. But the bottom has fallen out in recent weeks with a stunning, 70-50 loss at home to James Madison followed by a 21-20 loss at rival Duke last Saturday. This week the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh (4-0).

Coached by Mack Brown, UNC hired former Tech coach Geoff Collins to be its defensive coordinator ahead of this season. Collins went 10-28 with the Jackets and was fired in September of 2022, four games into that season.

Tech is 33-22-3 all-time against the Tar Heels and has won three in a row. North Carolina has been nationally ranked in all three of those losses. In games played in Chapel Hill, Tech is 12-13-3.