Kickoff time announced for Georgia Tech’s trip to North Carolina

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs 42 yards on a Haynes King pass to score a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA football game In Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Malik Rutherford (8) runs 42 yards on a Haynes King pass to score a touchdown during the second quarter of an NCAA football game In Atlanta on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023 between the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina Tar Heels. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
17 minutes ago

The ACC announced Monday a kickoff time for Georgia Tech’s upcoming trip to North Carolina.

Tech and UNC are scheduled to battle at noon on Oct. 12, a game televised by The CW. The matchup will be Tech’s second noon kickoff of the season and first appearance on The CW.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2 ACC) were off this past weekend and host Duke (5-0, 1-0 ACC) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Tech lost 31-19 at Louisville on Sept. 21.

North Carolina had began the season 3-0 with victories over Minnesota, Charlotte and North Carolina Central, respectively. But the bottom has fallen out in recent weeks with a stunning, 70-50 loss at home to James Madison followed by a 21-20 loss at rival Duke last Saturday. This week the Tar Heels host Pittsburgh (4-0).

Coached by Mack Brown, UNC hired former Tech coach Geoff Collins to be its defensive coordinator ahead of this season. Collins went 10-28 with the Jackets and was fired in September of 2022, four games into that season.

Tech is 33-22-3 all-time against the Tar Heels and has won three in a row. North Carolina has been nationally ranked in all three of those losses. In games played in Chapel Hill, Tech is 12-13-3.

