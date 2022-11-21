Even if Georgia Tech loses to UGA, Jackets still have path to bowl

Two of the 5-6 teams, Ball State and Miami (Ohio), play each other Tuesday, meaning that one of those two teams will win a sixth game and take the 74th spot.

That leaves eight more spots. The clearest path for Tech to play in a bowl game is to stun the Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. But if the Jackets were to lose, their way in would be to have enough other five-win teams also lose to put them in position to claim a spot at 5-7 via their APR score.

In that case, Tech would need to have no more than two of the teams that are 5-6, 5-5 or 4-6 and with lower APR scores win (or win twice in the case of the 4-6 teams), as the five teams ahead of them in APR will get in ahead of the Jackets regardless of outcome. If three of those teams with lower APR scores won, for instance, they plus the five ahead of Tech in APR would take up the remaining eight spots and leave out the Jackets.

The odds do not appear in Tech’s favor. Not counting Miami (Ohio) and Ball State, there are 10 teams behind Tech in APR that are either 5-6 or 5-5 or 4-6.

Five of them are favored in their games this weekend and three teams have two more games to play. Two of the five that are favorites – Army (vs. Massachusetts) and Alabama-Birmingham (vs. Louisiana Tech) – are favored by more than two touchdowns. And while an Army win would improve its record to 5-6, the Black Knights would also bump Tech down a spot on the APR list.

Barring the upset of Georgia, it puts the Jackets in longshot position. But certainly much closer than one might have guessed in September.