At ACC Tipoff, Josh Pastner brings up Georgia Tech’s Mars project

“It’s a science, math and technology school, and to be able to do what these young men do and the rest of the students, it’s remarkable. There’s very few online classes, if any, at Georgia Tech, and so by the time we get them for practice, they’ve had a full day.

“But look, a lot of the people that graduate from Georgia Tech are – they build the airplanes and build the bridges, so you want them to learn in the classroom, not online building those things.

“That’s what’s so great about the school. Fourteen people went to outer space that are Georgia Tech grads. They found water on Mars from Georgia Tech. That’s what’s amazing about this school. It’s incredible. It’s a real honor to be able to be coaching there.

“By the way, does everyone know Mike Stamus? Mike Stamus is my guy back there, our SID. He’s been in the trenches at Georgia Tech for 30, 40 years. He’s a legend there at Georgia Tech. I wanted to give him his due.

“I’ve got to give (ACC senior associate commissioner for men’s basketball) Paul Brazeau his due, the good-looking man in the front row. Of course, I love you, too, Trip (Durham, the news conference moderator), but I’ve talked to Paul a bunch. (Tuesday) there was a story in the Commercial Appeal (of Memphis, Tenn.) because Dan Wolken, when I first got the job at Georgia Tech (note: Pastner apparently meant the University of Memphis), Dan was the beat writer for the University of Memphis men’s basketball. Fourteen years later, I am still the head coach, and here I am right across the way from Dan.

“But in the picture in the Commercial Appeal (Tuesday), I told these guys this, there was a look-back 10 years ago. In fact, I thought Dan actually wrote the article. I was holding my cellphone, it was a flip phone at the time, I had two kids at the time, holding a baby.

“That was 10 years ago (Wednesday). Time flies, 10 years later, I told these guys, I’m still on the phone holding a baby. I just had my fourth kid 11 months ago. So nothing changes.

“I say all of that to say Georgia Tech is awesome. What an incredible school. I know I’m on a little tangent, but for these guys to go to school at Georgia Tech, play athletics, the school is amazing. It is an amazing academic institution, and when you get – when you’re looking in the portal, I know I’ve gone a little off line, but when you’re looking in the portal, you’ve got to have the right fit.

“And the right fit is it’s a special, special place academically and it’s a real honor to be around these young men and to see what they – when Kyle (Sturdivant) shows me his homework and it’s like the math class these guys are in, it looks like alien spacecraft. It’s unbelievable. But these guys, that’s just the power of these young men here. They’re really, really special.”

