Brent Key: ‘We need a great crowd’ for Virginia game

“There was one particular play where we kick off and Gavin (Stewart) kicks it through the end zone and the entire kickoff team runs through the back of the end zone and they’re getting the fans going and the student section going,” Key said. “The student section’s going crazy. Just that moment carried on through the rest of the game, and having the ability to play the overtime in this end zone really was a big, determining factor in how the game ended.”

While energetic, the attendance at the game was smaller than might have been expected, particularly given the excitement that the Yellow Jackets generated with their win over Pitt the previous week in Key’s debut as interim coach. On an ideal afternoon on homecoming weekend, the announced crowd of 32,041 was the second smallest since a November 1989 game against Boston College (only last year’s game against Boston College was smaller). It was the smallest homecoming attendance since 1983.