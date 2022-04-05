Jordan Yates to transfer to Sam Houston State

Yates had previously announced scholarship offers from Jacksonville State, Towson, UMass, Alabama State and East Tennessee State, which are all at the FCS level except for UMass.

Yates will join an FCS powerhouse. The Bearkats won the national championship in the spring of 2021 (the FCS fall 2020 season was delayed) and then reached the FCS quarterfinals in the fall, completing the season at 11-1.