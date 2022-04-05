Jordan Yates to transfer to Sam Houston State

Former Georgia Tech quarterback Jordan Yates will continue his playing career at Sam Houston State. Yates, who started six games last season as a backup to Jeff Sims and put his name in the transfer portal shortly after the 2021 season, made the announcement Monday.
Yates had previously announced scholarship offers from Jacksonville State, Towson, UMass, Alabama State and East Tennessee State, which are all at the FCS level except for UMass.
Yates will join an FCS powerhouse. The Bearkats won the national championship in the spring of 2021 (the FCS fall 2020 season was delayed) and then reached the FCS quarterfinals in the fall, completing the season at 11-1.
He will apparently compete for playing time with returning starter Eric Schmid, who was the Southland Conference Player of the Year in the spring 2021 season and was named first-team All-WAC and a finalist for the Walter Payton Award (offensive player of the year at the FCS level) in the fall.
He has a connection with Sam Houston’s new offensive coordinator, John Perry. Yates’ uncle, Falcons wide receivers coach T.J. Yates, worked with Perry 2019-20 on the Houston Texans coaching staff.
A Milton High graduate, Yates played for the Yellow Jackets for three seasons, appearing in 14 games and showing ability as a daring playmaker. Perhaps his most memorable performance was against Clemson in September, when he completed 20 of 34 passes for 203 yards and nearly led the Jackets to an upset of the Tigers, then ranked sixth.
Yates, who is on track to graduate from Tech with a business degree, has three years of eligibility remaining.
Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.
About the Author