Georgia Tech receives 2024 commitment from Ohio athlete T.J. Engleman

Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith tries to elude Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during a game last season in South Bend, Ind. The Yellow Jackets picked up a 2024 commitment Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



Georgia Tech's Dontae Smith tries to elude Notre Dame's JD Bertrand (27) during a game last season in South Bend, Ind. The Yellow Jackets picked up a 2024 commitment Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)



By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

Georgia Tech does not have any prospects committed for the 2023 signing class, but the Yellow Jackets now have one for 2024. Athlete T.J. Engleman from Princeton High in Cincinnati announced his commitment Monday.

New Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels was the coach at Princeton, his alma mater, 2017-20. Engleman announced his scholarship offer from Tech on Dec. 21, the day after Daniels’ hire was announced.

ExploreGeorgia Tech expected to hire Del Alexander as new receivers coach

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Engleman played quarterback for Princeton as a sophomore, showing off game-breaking speed and elusiveness as a ball carrier. He has reported offers from Kentucky, Akron, Bowling Green State and Miami (Ohio). He does not have a 247Sports Composite rating, but he is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, which ranked him as the No. 12 prospect in the talent-rich state of Ohio in the 2024 class.

“I'm excited to build a pipeline from Ohio straight down to Atlanta."

- new Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels

Shortly after his hire, Daniels expressed optimism that he could recruit the Cincinnati area well for Tech.

“It’s well-known in terms of the location and how really good the school is,” Daniels said. “We’ll be able to do well in that area. I feel very confident in that, and I’m excited to build a pipeline from Ohio straight down to Atlanta.”

