Georgia Tech receives 2024 commitment from Ohio athlete T.J. Engleman

New Tech running backs coach Mike Daniels was the coach at Princeton, his alma mater, 2017-20. Engleman announced his scholarship offer from Tech on Dec. 21, the day after Daniels’ hire was announced.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds, Engleman played quarterback for Princeton as a sophomore, showing off game-breaking speed and elusiveness as a ball carrier. He has reported offers from Kentucky, Akron, Bowling Green State and Miami (Ohio). He does not have a 247Sports Composite rating, but he is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, which ranked him as the No. 12 prospect in the talent-rich state of Ohio in the 2024 class.